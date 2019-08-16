A bachelor of bucks strolls through Vernon yard

A Vernon resident had some unexpected visitors Wednesday

A Vernon resident had some very special guests on Wednesday evening.

She had a herd of bachelors exploring her backyard.

Celine Duranleau said it’s not uncommon for deer and wildlife to stroll about Middleton Mountain.

“But that’s the first I’ve ever seen that many bucks,” Duranleau said.

She managed to capture the rare sighting on film and take some snapshots of the herd’s journey.

She captioned the video “squad goals,” and this reporter is inclined to agree. These guys raise the bar for a wild Wednesday night.

Since sharing it on Facebook, Duranleau has had more than 250 reactions and 15 shares.

“Too bad it wasn’t huntin’ season,” one commenter said.

Another said, “yes, they are beautiful, until they run out in front of your car early in the morning.”

Ultimately, Duranleau’s audience is just grateful for her sharing the images.

