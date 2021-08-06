The glow from the White Rock Lake wildfire can be seen from around the Predator Ridge area Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021. (Kathleen Nessel - contributed)

The glow from the White Rock Lake wildfire can be seen from around the Predator Ridge area Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021. (Kathleen Nessel - contributed)

975 Westside Road properties told to evacuate as White Rock Lake wildfire rages

The affected area runs south from Ewings Landing to the south end of La Casa Lakeside Resort

An evacuation order has been issued for 975 properties that were previously on alert along Westside Road, due to the White Rock Lake wildfire.

The Regional District of Central Okanagan expanded the order at 8:40 p.m. on Friday (Aug. 6). The White Rock Lake wildfire is estimated at 45,000 hectares and burning out of control.

The affected area runs south from Ewings Landing to the south end of La Casa Lakeside Resort. This includes properties located in:

  • Valley of the Sun
  • Upper Fintry
  • Shalal Road
  • Fintry Delta
  • Fintry Provincial Park
  • La Casa Lakeside Resort
Residents that require in-person help with food, lodging and emergency support services registration are asked to visit the reception centre at 1480 Sutherland Ave. in Kelowna.

The centre is open until 10 p.m. on Friday and 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday. Online registration is also available through emergency support Services at ess.gov.bc.ca.

Westside Road is closed in both directions between Ewings Landing Road and Six Mile Creek Road. Evacuees must travel south down Westside Road, as there is no inbound entry.

