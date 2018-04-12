Carli Berry/Capital News

8th annual Vaisakhi Parade held in Kelowna

The parade starts at 12 p.m. at the Kelowna Sikh Temple April 28

Sikhs across the Central Okanagan are joining together April 28 to celebrate the eighth annual Vaisakhi Parade.

Between 5,000 to 10,000 people will participate in the Kelowna celebration to mark the harvest of winter crops in the Punjab region and the start of a new year. Farmers celebrate the fruits of their labour, give thanks and pray for prosperity in the future. For Sikhs, Vaisakhi represents the birth of the Sikh religion.

Paramjit Singh, president of the Kelowna Sikh Temple, said celebrations take place in Kelowna, Penticton and Osoyoos as well as in Vancouver and Surrey.

Related: Carli’s Cultural Connections: Sikhism in the Central Okanagan

The parade will leave the temple at 12 p.m. and travel around Rutland’s neighbourhood until roughly 3 p.m. Saturday, April 28. Food and entertainment will also be located at the Sikh Temple.

The parade begins and ends at the temple, heading along Rutland Road North before taking a right onto Wallace Road. The parade will then take a right on Sycamore Road, a right onto Sumac Road East, a left onto Friesen Road, before turning right onto McCurdy Road, right on Keyes Road and a left back on Sumac Road Road East before returning to the temple.

“We treat our scripture as living words, so we vow to it, so once a year (we) go and bless the neighbourhood,” said Singh.

Sikhs will also attend the parade wearing traditional articles of clothing, he said. “This is how the women dress when they come to the temple and the men usually wear the orange turbans.”

The Penticton Sikh Temple will be hosting the event in the city for the second year and it looks like it has grown, he said.

The original Sikh building was established at the Rutland location at 1111 Rutland Road North in 1982.

Punjabi is the common language spoken among Sikhs. More than 1,600 Kelowna residents consider Punjabi to be their mother tongue with more than 1,000 residents saying it is the most common language spoken at home, according to Census data.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

@carliberry_
carli.berry@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Previous story
‘I dare you’: B.C. councillor calls out feds in pipeline dispute
Next story
Rabbits to be killed at Richmond shelter after deadly virus detected

Just Posted

Stock up on snacks this weekend in Kelowna

The Girl Guides of Canada will be selling cookies outside grocery stores this weekend in Kelowna

With hockey sticks and jerseys, Okanagan residents show their support for Humboldt

Three events have been scheduled for tonight.

8th annual Vaisakhi Parade held in Kelowna

The parade starts at 12 p.m. at the Kelowna Sikh Temple April 28

Okanagan Rail Trail receives federal funding

MP Stephen Fuhr made the announcement today in Lake Country

Lake Country resident supporting Humboldt team

Mike McGowan is collecting signatures for cards he plans to send the team

Kelowna firefighter training helps save lives

A master instructor had firefighters performing various scenarios Tuesday

Humboldt tragedy brings back bad memories for junior hockey coach

Chilliwack Chiefs bench boss Jason Tatarnic was involved in a bus accident with Woodstock in 2007.

B.C. police officer dies after 30 years in a coma

Injuries sustained while on-duty left Victoria officer in a coma until his death Wednesday

John Horgan braces for Ottawa meeting with Rachel Notley

Invest in refineries, not Trans Mountain pipeline, B.C. Premier says

B.C. introduces legislation amending tenants rights in demolitions, renovations

NDP government proposes changes to Residential Tenancy Act, Manufactures Homes Park Tenancy Act

Humboldt Broncos T-shirts raise $1,400 for team’s families

Video of students at Prince Rupert Middle School wearing the T-shirts and showing their support

14,000 chicks die in B.C. barn fire

A commercial poultry barn in Port Coquitlam was destroyed by flames

Vernon Starfish Pack Program grows

Kalamalka Rotary Club initiative marks second anniversary and 89 backpacks

Blood donations spike after Humboldt Broncos bus crash

Canadian Blood Services says donations have significantly increased

Most Read