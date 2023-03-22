82-year-old man dies in skiing accident on intermediate Whistler trail

Exact cause of death not yet determined

Skiers and snowboarders make their way down Blackcomb Mountain in Whistler, B.C., on Monday March 8, 2010. On March 18, 2023, an 82-year-old skier died in an incident on the mountain. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

An 82-year-old Whistler man died Saturday (March 18) in a skiing accident on one of Whistler Blackcomb’s intermediate trails.

Vail Resorts says the man was skiing the Ridge Runner trail in the Crystal area of the mountain sometime Saturday morning when an incident took place and he was seriously injured. Ski patrol were called to the area and managed to get the man to the Whistler Medical Clinic, but he died there.

The ski resort says the man’s exact cause of death isn’t yet known, but that no other guests were involved.

Whistler Blackcomb Interim Chief Operations Officer Doug Pierini said in a statement that they are extending their sympathies and support to the man’s family and friends.

Black Press Media has reached out to RCMP for comment.

DeathWhistler