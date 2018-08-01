Linda Franklyn

UPDATE: 8 new fires sparked from Shuswap to Revelstoke

BC Wildfire is on scene of the Bastion Mountain blaze

UPDATE: 8:40 a.m.

According to the BC Wildfire Service there is an uptick in wildfire activity across the province as a result of recent lightning.

Yesterday alone, 132 new wildfires started. Ten of those fires were between Revelstoke, in the Southeast Fire Centre and Cherryville, in the Kamloops Fire Centre. Those 10 fires are currently listed as ‘out of control’ until crews can assess them.

As of this morning there are 305 fires across B.C. that provincial fire crews are responding too.

All of the blazes are suspected lightning caused, with the largest starting on Bastion Mountain.

REALTED: Rappel crew lands to attack Mount Bastion fire near Salmon Arm

BC Wildfire Service responded to the Bastion Mountain fire on Tuesday night with a Rapp attack crew and a helicopter.

The blaze was mapped at about .01 of a hectare and is not threatening any structures.

Smoke can be seen rising from different areas of the Shuswap.

RELATED: Sugar Mountain fire sparked

Two of the fires sparked on Tuesday are considered more than .01 of a hectare; 15 km east of Sicamous a lightning suspected blaze is about .15 hectares in size and the Hunter Ranger fire is .80 hectares.

Other fires started on Tuesday in the region at an estimated .01 hectares in size are as follows:

  • Mara Lake
  • Larch Hills
  • Fire three miles east of the blaze near Sicamous
  • Three Valley Gap
  • Mount Begbie
  • Derry Drainage

More to come.

@Jen_zee
jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Alberta RCMP find funeral-home van that had been stolen with body still inside
Next story
UPDATE: Sugar Mountain fire sparked

Just Posted

Businesses concerned about the state of downtown Kelowna

A recent survey conducted by the chamber showed businesses are concerned about the environment

Kelowna Election 2018: Need to fill 350 temporary jobs

Part-time positions offer behind-the-scenes job experience

UPDATE: West Kelowna man knifed in airport parking lot assault

Police still searching for suspect in physical altercation

RCMP Musical Ride will cause traffic delays in downtown Kelowna

The city is warning the public about traffic for the Aug. 9 ride

Kelowna stadium gets upgraded running track

The city will be resurfacing the track at the Apple Bowl Stadium

Breaking: 865 properties on evacuation alert, Snowy Mountain fire doubles in size

As of Wednesday morning the Snowy Mountain fire has grown to 6,155 hectares in size.

20 years later, destructive 98’ B.C. wildfire a reminder that fire fuels need to reduced

Counsellor and fire chief look forward to new provincial program to reduce fire fuel.

Kelowna upcoming traffic and city facility disruptions

Changes to traffic flow, public service operations

B.C. man believed to be sleeping crushed in garbage truck accident

A Victoria man sleeping in a garbage dumpster was accidently killed Wednesday morning

Breaking: Evacuation Order and State of Local Emergency issued for Placer Mountain fire

BC Wildfire Service continues to work to get Placer Mountain Fire under control

Mother’s 25-year search for daughter led to DNA database for missing persons

Lindsey Nicholls was 14 when she went missing August 2, 1993, near Comox, B.C.

It’s OK to cry in the courtroom even if you’re a judge: law professors

Defence lawyer has asked provincial court Judge Monica McParland to recuse herself

Ten fires sparked in North Okanagan overnight

BC Wildfire reporting wildfires from Cherryville to Falkland and up to Revelstoke and Salmon Arm

Contract care homes mean more hospital deaths: seniors advocate

Survey finds more B.C. seniors go to ER, fewer get to go back

Most Read