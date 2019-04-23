VIDEO: 8 ducklings rescued from drain at Florida golf course

The rescuers used a cellphone video of the mother duck quacking to lure the babies to the end of the drain

Bonita Springs Fire Control and Rescue District firefighters rescued some ducklings and reunited them with their mother. (Facebook)

Florida firefighters used technology to rescue eight ducklings from a storm drain and return them to their concerned mother.

Bonita Springs Fire Control and Rescue District posted on Facebook that the firefighters responded Monday morning to the Spanish Wells Golf and Country Club.

The rescuers had used a cellphone video of the mother duck quacking to lure the babies to the end of the drain.

The post says firefighters patiently and gently pulled the ducklings out of the drain one at a time and returned them to their frantic mother, who circled the firefighters. Firefighter Elliot Wilson leaned upside down in the drain for several minutes at a time to retrieve the baby ducks.

READ MORE: B.C. puppy has big dreams of becoming an avalanche rescue dog

READ MORE: A bus load of adoptable dogs is headed for the Okanagan

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.