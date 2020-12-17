$700K boost to Vernon arts and athletics welcomed: MLA Harwinder Sandhu

Grade 3 students Kayne Onishenko, left, Ella Bevan and Pailey Hajek-Sentes of Anne McClymont Elementary School visit O’Keefe Ranch for their school program and got to take part in the ranch’s 150th birthday celebration in June 2017. (Lisa VanderVelde - Morning Star file)

Arts and culture and local sports organizations are getting a provincial boost to the tune of $700,000.

Eight arts and culture organizations including the arts council, O’Keefe Ranch, Powerhouse Theatre and Okanagan Military Tattoo Society among others were named recipients of funding through the Community Gaming Grants program.

Meanwhile, 22 sports organizations in Lumby and Vernon will also receive support.

In total, the riding’s 30 selected sports and arts organizations received $737,910.

“These local arts, culture and sports organizations bring people together in our community and give us outlets for creativity, exercise and more,” Vernon-Monashee MLA Harwinder Sandhu said Thursday, Dec. 17.

“The past year has been hard for everyone and we need these things in our lives more than ever,” she said. “I’m very glad that we’re supporting these great local groups to keep doing the important work they do, now or when it’s safe to do so.”

The grant program is providing more than $27.3 million for more than 800 not-for-profit sports organizations around the province while more than 700 not-for-profit art organizations will see more than $18.1 million injected.

The Community Gaming Grants program has made it a condition that all grant funding this year complies with the provincial health officer’s orders and provides flexibility for organizations to delay project and service delivery until they can do so safely.

For a full list of local arts and culture and sports recipients click here and here.

