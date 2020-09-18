Nanaimo RCMP seek information related to an Aug. 20 incident at Nanaimo North Town Centre, where it is alleged a 70-year-old man was assaulted over a disability parking spot. (News Bulletin photo)

70-year-old punched in the head in dispute over disability parking space in Nanaimo

Senior’s turban knocked off in incident at mall parking lot

A senior was punched in the head in a dispute over a disability parking space, say police.

RCMP are asking for information regarding the assault, which allegedly occurred between 7:30-8 p.m. on Aug. 20 at Nanaimo North Town Centre in the parking lot near Lowe’s.

The 70-year-old victim told investigators he was parking his vehicle in the disability space because his spouse has physical disabilities, said the press release. Allegedly, a man approached him and punched him once in the head with enough force to knock his turban off. The suspect shouted at the man using profane language and ran away in the direction of Uplands Drive.

The victim was assessed at the scene by paramedics, but didn’t require treatment.

The suspect is described as Caucasian, standing 5-foot-7, with a slim build, dark hair, and was wearing a light-coloured shirt and pants.

Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesman, said police do not believe the incident was racially motivated.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345, quoting file No. 2020-30474.

READ ALSO: One senior allegedly punches another in dispute over off-leash dog on Nanaimo trail

More from the News Bulletin on Facebook and Twitter

RCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Northern section of Okanagan Rail Trail to close for repairs

Just Posted

Northern section of Okanagan Rail Trail to close for repairs

Erosion mitigation work will begin Monday and continue until mid-October

Morning Start: The World’s Oldest Hotel Has Been Operating Since 705 A.D.

Your morning start for Friday, Sept. 18, 2020

Ex-Kelowna city councillor reappointed to ALC

Gerry Zimmermann accepts another two year term to Agricultural Land Commission.

Two hurt in reported stabbing in Enderby

Police respond to reports of stabbing to find two men in similar condition near Canyon Road

Mandatory masks part of SilverStar’s winter plan

SilverStar starts season late to prepare for pandemic protocols

VIDEO: B.C. to launch mouth-rinse COVID-19 test for kids

Test involves swishing and gargling saline in mouth and no deep-nasal swab

70-year-old punched in the head in dispute over disability parking space in Nanaimo

Senior’s turban knocked off in incident at mall parking lot

CHARTS: Beyond Metro Vancouver, COVID-19 cases in B.C. haven’t increased much recently

COVID-19 case counts outside of Metro Vancouver have been level since July

Fundraiser set up to held 10-year-old Summerland girl with cancer

Danica Yeoman is undergoing treatment at BC Children’s Hospital

Record-breaking 165 new COVID-19 cases diagnosed in B.C. in 24-hour period

Fifty-seven people are in hospital battling the novel coronavirus

B.C. teachers file Labour Relations Board application over COVID-19 classroom concerns

The application comes as B.C.’s second week of the new school year comes to a close

Young Canadians have curtailed vaping during pandemic, survey finds

The survey funded by Heart & Stroke also found the decrease in vaping frequency is most notable in British Columbia and Ontario

Interior Health reports four new cases of COVID-19

First hospitalization since mid-August announced

Rail traffic starts moving after 60-car derailment near Hope

Clean up effort ongoing after 60 cars carrying potash crashed along a rail bridge

Most Read