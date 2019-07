People lined up at a 7-Eleven in Penticton for a free slurpee

Kids drinking their slurpee until they get a brain-freeze. (Black Press Media)

Can you say brain freeze? That’s what 7-Eleven was giving out Thursday as people lined up for a free slurpee.

From 11 a.m. until midnight on July 11 people can come in for a free small slurpee to celebrate the convenience store chain’s 50th anniversary.

Western News challenged some kids to see how fast some they could drink their iced drinks before getting a brain freeze, and the results are mind-numbingly hilarious.