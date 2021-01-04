Alberta Premier Jason Kenney speaks at the Rideau Club in Ottawa on Thursday, March 12, 2020. Alberta has recorded its first death from COVID-19. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick FILE – Alberta Premier Jason Kenney speaks at the Rideau Club in Ottawa on Thursday, March 12, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

7 Alberta cabinet ministers, MLAs, staff resign after holiday travels: Kenney

Alberta premier had faced criticism for not making moves sooner

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney says he has accepted the resignations of seven United Conservative Party MLAs and cabinet ministers.

Both Kenney and his party had been under fire for trips UCP members took over the holidays while people were being asked to stay home to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Kenney says he has accepted the resignation of Municipal Affairs Minister Tracy Allard, chief of staff Jamie Huckabay, MLA Jeremy Nixon as the parliamentary secretary for civil society, MLA Jason Stephan from his position on the Treasury Board and MLAs Tanya Fir, Pat Rehn and Tany Yao.

All had taken international trips.

More to come.

The Canadian Press

Alberta

