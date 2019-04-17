68 potential overdose calls in Kelowna in March

Last March there were 63 calls to BC Emergency Services Health Services

Potential overdose calls to BC Emergency Health Services rose in March.

Last year there were 63 calls and this year there were 68.

READ MORE: 7 overdoses in 1 day at Kelowna homeless shelter leads IH prompt about carfentanil

READ MORE: B.C. overdose prevention sites should be template for others: report

The small increase in March this year matched the numbers of last month and is 1o less than that of January.

This number is significantly lower than 2017 when there were 92 calls in March.

READ MORE: On National Day of Action, expert says overdose crisis is not about pain

Interior Health accounts for approximately 12 per cent of total overdose calls in B.C. each month.

To report a typo, email:

newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews

newstips@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.