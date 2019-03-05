Pixabay

630 dogs rescued from U.S. home

Some of the animals have never been walked or held before

Animal shelters from around Georgia were called in to help authorities rescue 630 dogs from a home in Valdosta.

News outlets report the shelters say the dogs were kept in small cages, and many of the animals rescued on Saturday had never been walked or held before. One shelter, Release Atlanta, calls it “an extreme hoarding puppy mill case.”

A transport co-ordinator with the Humane Society in Valdosta, Tim Hill, says the dogs did appear to have been fed and watered. He says the owner had asked for help from the state Department of Agriculture.

Authorities didn’t immediately release the owner’s identity, and it’s unclear if charges will be filed. The shelters say the dogs will be up for adoption once rehabilitated.

READ MORE: Cat hoarder surrenders 30 more cats to BC SPCA

