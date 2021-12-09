Hayden recovering after surgery. (GoFundMe)

Hayden recovering after surgery. (GoFundMe)

$6,000 raised in 1 day for Princeton girl attacked by dog

The girl was attacked in the face and had to be flown to BC Children’s Hospital

A Princeton girl is recovering in Vancouver’s B.C. Children’s Hospital after she was attacked by a dog.

Hayden Gereau was attacked in the face by a dog on Dec. 4.

She was immediately taken to hospital in Penticton and then airlifted to Vancouver to treat her injuries.

According to her family, Hayden had to undergo 12.5 hours of surgery to try and repair her face. Her family is staying with her at Ronald McDonald House and is in need of financial assistance while Hayden recovers and undergoes more surgery.

In just one day since a GoFundMe was launched almost $6,000 has been raised to assist in Hayden’s recovery.

It’s unclear the circumstances that led to the dog attack.

READ MORE: Record number of toxic drug deaths in B.C. Interior this year: coroners service

READ MORE: Strong snow storm forecast for Highway 3

@Jen_zee
jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

dog attackPrinceton

Previous story
Kelowna city council approves preliminary 2022 budget with 3.64 per cent tax increase
Next story
9 deaths, 341 new cases of COVID-19 reported in B.C.

Just Posted

(Michael Rodriguez/Kelowna Capital News)
Kelowna city council approves preliminary 2022 budget with 3.64 per cent tax increase

Vernon-based photographer Carla Hunt caught two great blue herons hanging out on Cool Pond in the BX on camera in March 2020. (Carla Hunt Photography)
Art to reflect North Okanagan pond’s delicate environment

RCMP arrested a Maple Ridge suspect in Vernon Dec. 8 following a pursuit from Nakusp. (RCMP photo)
Police dog tracks Maple Ridge man who fled Vernon police in stolen vehicle from Nakusp

Vernon residents Joell (rear left) and Nicole (front right) Friesen drove six hours with their daughters Nailah (front left) and Isabel (rear right) to help inspect Operation Christmas Child gift-filled shoeboxes at the Calgary headquarters of Samaritan’s Purse. (Contributed)
Vernon family goes the extra mile to support kids at Christmas