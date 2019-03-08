60% of British Columbians don’t know why we have Daylight Saving Time: poll

BC Hydro to look at electricity use during time change

The BC Hydro survey suggests 60 per cent of British Columbians think Daylight Saving Time is to provide more sunlight during waking hours. (File photo)

If you’re one of those people who thinks the time change only exists to maximize our exposure of the sun, you’ve got it all wrong.

A survey released on Friday by BC Hydro suggests a majority of British Columbians don’t actually know why Daylight Saving Time exists.

READ MORE: B.C. offers to work with U.S. states on daylight saving time

Sixty per cent of respondents thought it’s to provide more sunlight during waking hours, but it was actually implemented more than 100 years ago as a way to conserve energy.

According to BC Hydro, many studies have found the electricity savings after a time change are insignificant, and a recent one out of Alberta suggests it actually increases energy use.

The utility plans to release a report this fall as to whether the time change really saves any energy.

Set your clock an hour forward on Sunday morning when Daylight Saving Time begins.



joti.grewal@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter