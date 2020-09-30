The animals were living in an extremely poor environment, according to the BC SPCA. Photo BC SPCA.

6 puppies rescued in mass seizure on Princeton farm die from illness: BC SPCA

Of the 97 distressed horses, cats and dogs seized, most of the puppies suffered from parvo

After nearly 100 animals were seized from a farm near Princeton earlier this month, the BC SPCA is confirming several of the puppies have died.

Most of the 43 puppies seized by cruelty investigations officers were suffering from parvo, a highly contagious virus that causes an infectious gastrointestinal illness.

Six of the puppies died as a result of parvo while the others are receiving emergency treatment at veterinarian hospitals in the Okanagan and Lower Mainland.

Meanwhile, several of the animals that have stabilized are back in BC SPCA shelters or foster care.

At the time of the seizure on Sept. 22, the BC SPCA removed 97 animals: 43 puppies, 24 adult and senior dogs, 27 horses and three cats.

The dogs, puppies and cats are currently being cared for at the BC SPCA’s facilities in Kelowna and Penticton, with some transfers pending to the Lower Mainland. The horses are being cared for at a facility in Armstrong.

Following the seizure two of the horses had to be euthanized due to poor health and the others are being treated for various issues.

The owner of the animals is known to the BC SPCA.

Marcie Moriarty, chief prevention and enforcement officer for the BC SPCA said the case is still very much active and the non-profit is working to gather all of the medical and physical evidence possible.

“We are not yet in a position to provide the file to Crown for their decision on charges. It is our intent to provide a robust investigative package to Crown with recommendations for charges, but ultimately, it will be up to them on how to proceed,” she said in an email to Black Press Media.

At the time of the seizure it was reported the RCMP and BC SPCA were met with resistance from the property owner.

Detachment commander Rob Hughes said “they had a search warrant” and allegedly “they were being obstructed in the lawful execution of their duty.”

READ MORE: BC BC SPCA investigates Okanagan woman with prior animal abuse convictions

