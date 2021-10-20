5G network expands in Vernon

Telus has expanded its 5G network to Vernon according to an announcement Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021. (Pixabay)

Telus has expanded its 5G network to Vernon, the telecom company announced Wednesday (Oct. 20), providing speeds up to 1.7 gigabits per second.

The expansion comes as part of a $13-billion investment in infrastructure and operations in B.C. through 2024.

“The significant investments we are making in our world-leading network to rapidly expand our 5G footprint is enabling us to connect the citizens of Vernon to the people, resources and critical information they need as we continue to navigate the global pandemic,” said Telus president and CEO Darren Entwistle.

“As we look optimistically toward a period of economic and social recovery, our global leading network will continue to drive the innovation that empowers the diversity and competitiveness of our country’s private sector and improves economic equality in our digital world, helping us answer the most pressing social challenges in health, education and the environment for the benefit of all Canadians.”

Telus took home six awards in Opensignal’s first Canada 5G User Experience Report 2021, including Fastest 5G Download and Upload Speeds, Best 5G Video Experience, Best Voice App Experience and Best 5G Availability nationwide.

The telecom giant says its 5G network will reach more than 70 per cent of the Canadian population by the end of the year, including 187 new communities in B.C. for a total of 615 communities nationwide.

The network expansion leverages multiple vendors including Samsung, Ericsson and Nokia.

5G offers a leap in capabilities over today’s 4G networks, including up to 100 times faster internet speeds, increased capacity, ultra-low latency, network slicing and edge computing.

Telus is the latest provider to offer 5G service to Vernon, joining Rogers Communications, which brought its service to town last year, and Bell Mobility, which has available 5G coverage in Cherryville, Enderby, Mara and a few areas in Vernon.

Visit telus.com/5G to view Telus’ 5G coverage map.

Brendan Shykora

Internet and Telecom