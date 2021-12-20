53-foot trailer temporarily blocks Highway 1 following collision near Sicamous

A semi and 53-foot trailer involved in a single-vehicle collision temporarily blocked Highway 1 near Sicamous on Sunday morning, Dec. 19, 2021. (RCMP photo)

Highway 1 east of Sicamous was temporarily blocked by a 53-foot trailer Sunday following a single-vehicle collision.

At 9:30 a.m. on Dec. 19, Sicamous RCMP responded to a report of the collision near Arnold Frontage Road. Arriving on scene, officers found a westbound semi had lost control, coming to rest with the tractor in the eastbound ditch and the trailer blocking both lanes of the highway. The driver was uninjured.

Sicamous Sgt. Murray McNeil said there were normal winter road conditions that morning; the roads were plowed, with some slippery sections. However, officers noted the trailer’s tires had minimal tread remaining and ordered an inspection.

The highway was closed until the vehicle and trailer could be removed by tow trucks.

