Richard Slobodian, 58, served one day in jail and was ordered to pay a $500 fine July 8, 2020, after breaching his probation conditions by being within 100 metres of a playground in June. (BC Crime Watch)

$500 fine for Vernon man caught near Coldstream playground

Richard Slobodian, 58, served one night in jail and ordered to pay for breaching probation

A Vernon man spent one night in jail and was ordered to pay a $500 fine following his most recent arrest on June 6.

Richard Allan Slobodian, 58, appeared in the Vernon courthouse Monday, July 6, to face a charge of failing to comply with a probation order.

Two additional June 10 charges regarding probation and release breaches were stayed by the courts, according to the records.

Slobodian, who is known to police and has a lengthy list of charges and probation breaches dating back to 2014, was allegedly taking photographs of youths at a Coldstream skate park before changing location where he was spotted by an off-duty Vernon North Okanagan RCMP officer on June 6.

The police officer reported the suspicious vehicle that was parked in the area of Creekside Park and was able to identify the driver as Slobodian. The courts have ordered Slobodian not be within 100 metres of any park where a person under the age of 16 may be.

“Given this person was known to police, the off-duty officer continued to follow the vehicle to ensure the safety of the public until marked police units arrived,” RCMP Const. Kelly Brett said June 8.

Vernon and area residents have taken to social media to express their fears around Slobodian’s freedom, saying they are worried about someone being harmed.

Several residents have even posted photographs of Slobodian to various community forums to share his whereabouts.

Photos of the man have appeared in community groups in Lumby, Armstrong, Enderby and Vernon.

BC Crime Watch, a Facebook group with 1,545 users from around B.C., has also posted warnings about Slobodian. The post has been shared on social media more than 1,600 times.

READ MORE: Suspicious activity near Coldstream playground stopped by alert off-duty cop

READ MORE: House arrest for Vernon physiotherapist guilty of sexual assault

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. identifies 20 new COVID-19 cases, travellers specified in count

Just Posted

$500 fine for Vernon man caught near Coldstream playground

Richard Slobodian, 58, served one night in jail and ordered to pay for breaching probation

House arrest for Vernon physiotherapist guilty of sexual assault

Stephen Witvoet to serve 18-month conditional sentencing following July 8 hearing

Kelowna woman fights off nighttime intruder

Kelowna RCMP are investigating a break-and-enter on Richter Street

Morning Start: Naps could save your life

Your morning start for Wednesday, July 9, 2020

Building to begin on Okanagan Rail Trail washroom

Project starts Monday, July 13, in Coldstream between Westkal Road and Kickwillie Loop

B.C. identifies 20 new COVID-19 cases, travellers specified in count

Pandemic total 3,028 cases, 51 people from outside Canada

B.C. residents can go to the Royal BC Museum for half price this summer

Museum reopening in phases, COVID-19 measures in place

LETTER: Former Summerland mayors speak out on solar project

Five former Summerland mayors sign name to short letter

Emergency crews conduct CPR on unresponsive person in Okanagan Lake

West Kelowna emergency crews are on scene at the shores of Jubilee Mobile Home Park

Filing deadline in RCMP sexual-harassment class-action extended due to COVID-19

Plaintiffs now have until January 2021 to submit claims for up to $222,000

Jamie Bacon pleads guilty to charge in Surrey Six case

The plea brings an end to a complex legal case that has spanned more than a decade

Summerland Museum reopens

Museum to open on July 15 with reduced operating hours

Hefty undeclared driver charges piling up, ICBC warns customers

Average extra penalty $2,971 after an at-fault accident

Kootnekoff: B.C. Supreme Court rules clause in Uber’s contract is invalid

Susan Kootnekoff is the founder of Inspire Law, her diverse legal career spans over 20 years.

Most Read