The funding was announced by Ravi Kahlon, Parliamentary Secretary for Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development in 100 Mile House on Dec. 2. (Max Winkelman - 100 Mile Free Press)

$50 million available for rural high-speed internet projects

Largest ever intake of the Connecting British Columbia program

$50 million dollars is now available for high-speed internet projects in rural, remote and Indigenous communities.

This the largest-ever funding intake of the Connecting British Columbia program.

“Many of our rural and Indigenous communities, traditionally dependent on resource industries like forestry, are working hard to diversify and strengthen their economies. Not having access to high-speed internet can be an incredible challenge for businesses looking to make investments or hire new workers,” said Ravi Kahlon, Parliamentary Secretary for Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development. “Extending the reach of our digital infrastructure into new areas of the province supports the creation of new opportunities for investment and business growth that help rural communities thrive.”

More to come.

Government officials are looking to expand high-speed internet access in rural, remote and Indigenous communities through the Interior of British Columbia.

Investments to further connect rural and indigenous communities were announced today (Dec. 2) inside the District of 100 Mile House council chambers.

“It’s an exciting day,” said Ravi Kahlon, parliamentary secretary for Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development.

newsroom@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: Harbour Air gears up for launch of first fully-electric commercial seaplane

Just Posted

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory to take the stage in Kelowna

The unique adaption presented by New Vintage Theatre takes place at the Rotary Arts Centre on Dec. 6

Central Okanagan Hospice Association lights shining tree of memories

Lighting the tree is an annual tradition for the Kelowna community to remember those they have lost

Jetsitters babysitting service to be available in Kelowna come spring 2020

Jetsitters provides childcare, petcare and equipment rentals in popular destinations across Western Canada

TV Show Small Town Stars to feature celebrities helping out Okanagan community

The online TV series focuses on celebrities and the impact they have on helping others

Black ice and blowing snow reported on Okanagan/Shuswap roads

More snow is expected overnight regionwide.

VIDEO: Harbour Air gears up for launch of first fully-electric commercial seaplane

Harbour Air is launching what it’s calling the first-ever fully-electric commercial plane

Cookie fundraiser provides $1,170 for Summerland toy drive

Six-year-old girl organizes baking initiative for Summerland Fire Department

Sagmoen expected in Vernon courts for trial start

Pre-trial conference allotted an extra week to trial proper

UPDATE: Woman dies in North Okanagan crash

Highway 97A closed for several hours during Dec. 1 incident in Spallumcheen

Summerland volleyball team places eighth in provincial

Senior girls team had been ranked 10th going into tournament

Husky Energy confirms 370 job cuts as it trims spending by $500 million

Calgary-based company is cutting 2020-21 capital spending

Mother charged with abducting child from Canada to face trial in UK this week

Saanich officer says Jersey crown counsel doesn’t support extraditing Lauren Etchells back to Canada

‘Loss for words’: Injured Bronco shocked, excited over effect of spinal surgery

Ryan Straschnitzki, who was paralyzed from the chest down, isn’t expecting a cure

Premiers meet outside Toronto, try to find consensus on dealing with Ottawa

The federal election campaign laid bare some regional division

Most Read