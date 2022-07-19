Five vehicle collided on Springfield Road near Durnin Road in Kelowna on July 19. (Photo/Jordy Cunningham)

5 vehicle crash slows traffic on Springfield Road in Kelowna

The crash happened around 9 a.m. Tuesday (Jul. 19)

Springfield Road near Durnin Road is the scene of a multi-vehicle crash this morning (Jul. 19).

It appears to be a chain reaction crash that happened in the left lane on Springfield heading westbound. Fire and ambulance crews, as well as RCMP attended the scene. It appears there were no injuries. Traffic is backed up on Springfield heading westbound.

