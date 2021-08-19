The White Rock Lake fire as seen from 50th Parallel Winery in Lake Country at 5 a.m. Monday, Aug. 16. (Jessie Ballard)

The White Rock Lake fire as seen from 50th Parallel Winery in Lake Country at 5 a.m. Monday, Aug. 16. (Jessie Ballard)

5 more Westside Road homes significantly damaged due to White Rock Lake wildfire

Earlier in the week, an estimated 70 properties in the area were significantly damaged

An additional five Westside Road properties have been identified as sustaining significant damage in the Ewings Landing and Killiney areas due to the White Rock Lake wildfire, following an assessment of the two areas on Wednesday (Aug. 18).

Earlier in the week, an estimated 70 properties in the area suffered damage, while the Okanagan Indian Band (OKIB) reported that at least 10 homes and one business were destroyed, with another four homes significantly damaged.

Central Okanagan Emergency Operations said on Thursday that the centre has been working to contact property owners whose properties have been significantly damaged in the fire.

“Staff have been in touch with most property owners and will continue to notify impacted residents directly.”

READ MORE: Not safe for many White Rock Lake wildfire evacuees to come home yet: North Westside Fire Chief

Alex Van Bruksvoort, the fire chief of North Westside Fire Rescue, said that Wednesday was a day of healing, as a number of support agencies were escorted by fire crews into the area.

“Pets were rescued, areas of damage were mapped and we were able to welcome residents back to areas that were taken off evacuation order and put on alert,” he said.

BC Wildfire Service reports that the fire is burning at an estimated size of 81,139 hectares and remains out of control.

Suppression efforts continue on all flanks of the wildfire, with rank one and rank two fire behaviour observed on most flanks on Wednesday. BC Wildfire said that the most active area of the fire was along Westside Road, north of Fintry Park, where current drought conditions are already causing fuels to dry out.

READ MORE: Restriction order means no visitors to White Rock Lake wildfire area

@aaron_hemens
aaron.hemens@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Wildfires 2021Okanagan

Previous story
RCMP investigating homicide of 30-year-old Kelowna man in Nanaimo
Next story
Election 2021: Voting rights did not always extend to all Canadians

Just Posted

Brentt Call, a firefighters with Utah Taskforce One, walks through a burned over area of the Bootleg Fire east of Klamath Falls as crews work to stop the largest wildfire in the United States so far this season. The Princess Patricia���s Canadian Light Infantry celebrated the regiment���s 107th birthday fighting the Thomas Creek fire on Aug. 10. (BC Wildfire)
Fatigue setting in for fire crews battling B.C. infernos as 258 blazes burn

John (from left), Brad and Al Thorlakson of Vernon-based Tolko Industries gather at the Lavington Planer Mill where it all began for the company 65 years ago in 1956. (tolko.com)
Vernon-based lumber giant harvests 65 years

Firefighter Thomas Matthews (shown working at a house fire taken some time ago) and his partner from Vernon have lost all of their possessions, including their residence, to the White Rock Lake wildfire. A GoFundMe campaign has been started for the pair. (gofundme.com photo)
Community rallies for firefighter who lost Vernon-area home

A car clipped a power pole and ended up going over the embankment on BX Road in Vernon Thursday afternoon, Aug. 19. The driver and lone occupant walked away from the incident. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
No injuries as Vernon car heads over embankment