5 arrested after crashing stolen truck between Hedley and Keremeos

The individuals had allegedly been siphoning gas in Princeton earlier

Five people were arrested after crashing a stolen truck between Hedley and Keremeos in the early hours of March 27.

The truck had reportedly been spotted in Princeton on Sunday night, March 26, with the people from the truck allegedly siphoning gas from vehicles in the community.

The vehicle then drove out of the community before it was was later seen in Hedley, driving east along the highway before it eventually crashed.

According to comments on social media, the truck had collided with a semi-truck.

After the truck crashed, five got out and attempted to flee across a nearby field before being arrested, said police.

On March 29, Southeast District RCMP said the investigation is ongoing.

