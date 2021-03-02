$44K federal grant will help Vernon prioritize roadwork

Funding will go towards completing a digital pavement condition assessment

A digital pavement condition assessment for Vernon’s road network can now be completed thanks to a $44,000 federal grant.

The results of the assessment will be used as a roadmap to prioritize projects based on rates of deterioration.

“The digital pavement condition assessment aids the City in continuing our priority-based road improvement program,” Mayor Victor Cumming said.

The funding was awarded from the Municipal Asset Management Program.

