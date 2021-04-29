A vial of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine is shown at a facility in Milton, Ont., on Wednesday, March 3, 2021. The White House says it is making plans to share up to 60 million doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Carlos Osorio - POOL

A vial of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine is shown at a facility in Milton, Ont., on Wednesday, March 3, 2021. The White House says it is making plans to share up to 60 million doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Carlos Osorio - POOL

43 new cases, one new death due to COVID-19 in Interior Health

Provincial health officials recorded 853 cases of COVID-19 throughout B.C. on April 29

The Interior Health (IH) region has 43 new cases of COVID-19 and one new death due to the virus, according to BC Centre for Disease Control data on Thursday, April 29.

This brings the total number of cases in the region to 10,877 since the pandemic began, with 621 active cases. Currently, there are 34 individuals in the hospital from IH, with 18 in intensive care.

The total number of deaths in the region due to the virus is now at 131.

Provincial health officers announced that throughout B.C., there are a total of 853 cases on April 29, with 503 people hospitalized due to the virus. Most of the province’s cases continue to be from the Lower Mainland.

IH provided the following update on current outbreaks in the region:

  • Cottonwoods Care Centre long-term care in Kelowna has 29 cases: 26 residents and three staff, with two deaths connected to the outbreak.
  • Sandalwood Retirement Resort independent living in Kelowna has 26 cases: 24 residents and two staff, with one death connected to the outbreak.
  • Orchard Haven long-term care in Keremeos has two cases: one resident and one staff.
  • Spring Valley long-term care in Kelowna has 17 cases: 15 residents and two staff.

IH said that asymptomatic testing has been ongoing since Monday at Kelowna’s Spring Valley long-term care, which is how the number of cases jumped from two to 17 in the span of four days.

“The majority of cases are asymptomatic or mild,” IH said in a statement regarding the Spring Valley outbreak.

READ MORE: Nearly a third of Central Okanagan adults vaccinated

READ MORE: COVID-19 exposure at Penticton Indian Band funeral

@twilamam
twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Mysterious package sent to B.C. family by dead Russian composer stuffed with Ecstasy
Next story
VIDEO: Mud bogging damages Penticton Indian Band land

Just Posted

Former Vernon Sky Volleyball Club member Taylor de Boer has been selected as one of 18 women players to train with Canada’s national volleyball squad in September. (Photo submitted)
Okanagan volleyball player to train with national squad

Taylor de Boer, 15, formerly of Vernon, now living and playing Kelowna, one of 18 selected Canadawide for program

A vial of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine is shown at a facility in Milton, Ont., on Wednesday, March 3, 2021. The White House says it is making plans to share up to 60 million doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Carlos Osorio - POOL
43 new cases, one new death due to COVID-19 in Interior Health

Provincial health officials recorded 853 cases of COVID-19 throughout B.C. on April 29

(Pixabay photo)
Central Okanagan residents asked to protect their trash as bears return

RDCO asks residents to be mindful with their garbage bins as bears awaken from hibernation

(File photo) (File photo)
Enderby firefighters tackle small wildfire that began as a burn pile

The blaze was contained at roughly 50 square metres after three hours in tricky terrain

Two Vernon men watch as Tyrel Locke hangs onto their canoe that flipped in Swan Lake Wednesday, April 28 but thankfully a crew from Kingfisher Boats saved them. (Kevin Bergh photo)
‘Superheroes’ rescue fishermen from Vernon lake

Kingfisher staff were testing a boat when they heard the cries for help

B.C. Premier John Horgan and Jobs Minister Ravi Kahlon announce grants for businesses to set up online sales at the B.C. legislature, March 17, 2021. (B.C. government)
B.C. launches $500M fund to subsidize green business growth

InBC ‘prioritizes our people and planet with profits,’ minister says

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

RCMP with the Southeast District Major Crime Unit are investigating the death of a 60-year-old woman in the North Shuswap. (File photo).
Man released who was arrested after woman found dead in North Shuswap

RCMP stated that adult male was ‘released unconditionally without charge’

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Damage from mud bogging has been observed on Penticton Indian Band land around three kilometres south of Summerland’s Trout Creek trestle. (Contributed)
VIDEO: Mud bogging damages Penticton Indian Band land

Band has had ongoing problems with destructive activities on its lands

Matthew Gibb encountered this 'big fella' gopher snake on the popular walking and cycling path along the Penticton channel on April 26, 2021.
WATCH: Penticton man has close encounters with massive snakes twice in one week

South Okanagan residents share space with scorpions, rattlesnakes, black widows and more

(THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)
Woman, 19, wakes up to stranger grabbing her wrist inside Vancouver apartment

The woman screamed and was able to leave the room while her roommate called police

A petition is circulating to keep convicted murder David Ennis from getting parole. Ennis murdered the Johnson and Bentley families in Wells Gray Park in 1982. (Tammy Arishenkoff/change.org)
88k people sign petition to keep Wells Gray murderer behind bars

David Ennis, now Shering, killed the family while they were camping in Wells Gray Park

Shuswap MLA Greg Kyllo is the B.C. Liberal labour critic. (Hansard TV)
No injured worker funds for COVID-19 sick pay, B.C. Liberals say

Premier has suggested WorkSafeBC an option to cover costs

Most Read