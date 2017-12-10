(File photo)

42 in hospital after carbon monoxide incident at B.C. farm

10 patients are in serious condition, says BCEHS

More than 40 people were sent to hospital following a carbon monoxide incident at a Delta farm on Saturday afternoon, according to B.C. Emergency Health Services.

A notice posted by the agency to social media said that 10 people were in critical condition and 32 were in stable condition.

A BCEHS spokesperson confirmed that 13 ambulances had been called out at 2:57 p.m. to a greenhouse farm in Delta.

The farm is reported to be located in the 3600-block of 41B Street.

Inquiries for incident details were directed to Delta Fire & Emergency Services, who have not yet returned a call for comment.

Delta South MLA Ian Paton and Kamloops South Thompson MLA Todd Stone sent their condolences to the victims.

More to come.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

