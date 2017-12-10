42 in hospital after carbon monoxide incident at B.C. farm

10 patients are in serious condition, says BCEHS

More than 40 people were sent to hospital following a carbon monoxide incident at a Delta farm on Saturday afternoon, according to B.C. Emergency Health Services.

A notice posted by the agency to social media said that 10 people were in critical condition and 32 were in stable condition.

A BCEHS spokesperson confirmed that 13 ambulances had been called out at 2:57 p.m. to a greenhouse farm in Delta.

The farm is reported to be located in the 3600-block of 41B Street.

Inquiries for incident details were directed to Delta Fire & Emergency Services, who have not yet returned a call for comment.

Update: major incident in Delta was at a farm where there was exposure to carbon monoxide. 13 ambulances responded to a major incident in Delta. More than 40 patients have been transported to hospital – 32 in stable condition, 10 in serious to critical condition. — EmergHealthServices (@BC_EHS) December 10, 2017

Delta South MLA Ian Paton and Kamloops South Thompson MLA Todd Stone sent their condolences to the victims.

My thoughts and prayers are with the 42 workers in hospital, including 10 in serious-to-critical condition, suffering from carbon monoxide exposure at Windset Farms in #Delta today. @IanPatonDelta @MayorofDelta — Todd Stone (@toddstonebc) December 10, 2017

More to come.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.