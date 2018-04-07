40th annual MapleFest held in Kelowna

Despite the dreary weather, participants remained cheery for the 40th annual Maplefest in Kelowna Saturday.

“This is the very first time we are doing it under the rain, or the liquid sunshine,” said organizer Nicole LeBlanc.

LeBlanc listed a variety of Francophone foods to try during the festival, including poutine and maple syrup on a stick.

“The pea soup is my favourite because it warms my heart,” she said.

MapleFest is a three-day event with Family Day held on Saturday until 4 p.m. along Water Street.

On Sunday, brunch will be served from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Laurel Packinghouse.

Lisa Morin pours sugary maple syrup to create snow candy.

Julie Roberts dances with her hola-hoop in time with French-themed music.

Tru Fabbi, five, tries rope walking with help from volunteers.

Amy Plett (left) and Brianna Scheidegger serve cotton candy made from maple syrup.

