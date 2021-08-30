The affordable units are located in an apartment building at 1060 Cawston Avenue and are primarily intended for women, single-parent families and seniors. (Photo by ROV Engineering Consultants)

40 new affordable rentals open in Kelowna

Monthly rents range from $375 to $1835, depending on the tenant’s income

Forty new affordable rental units have now opened their doors for people with low to moderate incomes in Kelowna.

The units are located in an apartment building at 1060 Cawston Avenue and are primarily intended for women, single-parent families and seniors. It includes a mix of studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units. Monthly rents range from $375 to $1835, depending on unit size and tenant income. People started moving in on July 29.

“We know people across the southern Interior, and especially Kelowna, need more options for quality, affordable housing,” said Boundary Similkameen MLA Roly Russell.

The units were funded by the province’s Building BC: Community Housing Fund. The province contributed $4 million to the project and will provide annual operating funding of approximately $204,000.

The City of Kelowna also contributed to the project, reducing development costs by approximately $33,000.

“Every new home built in our city moves us closer to the goal of every Kelowna resident having a home,” said Mayor Colin Basran.

