(File photo)

(File photo)

4 Central Okanagan schools report COVID-19 exposures

Those affected are self-isolating

Interior Health is confirming COVID-19 exposures at four Central Okanagan Schools.

The following schools were listed as having an exposure on May 20:

•Pearson Road Elementary

•Springvalley Elementary

•Rutland Middle School

•Rutland Senior Secondary

The individuals affected are self-isolating at home with support from local public health teams. Interior Health follows up with anyone potentially exposed to a confirmed case directly through contact tracing.

School District 23 continues to implement strict health and safety protocols and procedures, so students and staff can continue to attend school as safely as possible.

Central Okanagan Public Schools will continue to work closely with Interior Health to determine if any additional actions are required and to support ongoing communication to the affected school community.

READ MORE: Tourism Kelowna encourages ‘staycation’ for this May long weekend

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Coronavirus

Previous story
Demolition begins on site of fatal South Okanagan apartment fire
Next story
Watchdog probes Shuswap RCMP attempted traffic stop that ends in fatal crash

Just Posted

A map showing COVID-19case rates in the Central Okanagan. (BCCDC)
Nearly half of Central Okanagan adults have received 1st dose of COVID vaccine

Vaccination rate low, case count high in Rutland

Cody Epema, the Vernon library's tech guru, is ready to open up the branch's new inspiration lab June 1, including the lab's Cricut Maker station. The Cricut is a high-tech and precise cutting, drawing, and scoring machine. It can cut hundreds of different materials accurately and quickly, from the most delicate paper and fabric to matboard and even faux leather. (ORL photo)
New digital tech to be unveiled at Vernon library next month

Okanagan Regional Library opening Inspiration Lab June 1

The District of Lake Country wants residents to get engaged in the process of creating a new liquid waste management plan. To that end, a staff member wearing a poop emoji costume went for a around town to spread awareness Thursday, March 11, 2021. (Contributed)
Let’s talk poop: Lake Country

District sewage system at capacity, residents surveyed on options

Sparkling Hill Resort in Vernon is planning activities ahead of Global Wellness Day June 12, 2021. (@stylist.thi - Facebook)
Vernon resort reinvigorates wellness journeys

Sparkling Hills to celebrate Global Wellness Day with activities, in-person, online

(File photo)
4 Central Okanagan schools report COVID-19 exposures

Those affected are self-isolating

Ranchero resident Cody Krabbendam proudly displays the Lifesaving Society awards he recently received for a rescuing another boy while swimming at Sicamous Beach in July 2020. (Contributed)
Black Press Media Weekly Roundup: Top headlines this week

Here’s a quick roundup of the stories that made headlines across the Okanagan, from May 16 to 21

Abbotsford Coun. Brenda Falk has come under fire for a meme she shared on her Facebook page that some people believe compares current COVID-19 restrictions to life in Nazi Germany.
Abbotsford councillor’s post about Nazi Germany puts her in hot water

Some believe shared meme compares COVID-19 restrictions to Nazi Germany, Falk resigns from slate

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A health care worker prepares to test a Coastal GasLink field worker for COVID-19. (Coastal GasLink photo)
B.C. workers now eligible for 3 days paid sick leave for COVID-19

The province says it plans the bridge the pandemic legislation into a permanent sick leave program for ‘any illness or injury’

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

A vehicle left the road and took out a utility pole in Osoyoos on Friday morning, May 21, 2021. (RCMP)
Osoyoos man destroys power pole in collision, knocks out power

The driver claims he swerved to avoid deer; police say speed was likely a factor

Susan Kootnekoff is the founder of Inspire Law, an Okanagan based-law practice, and provides Kelowna Capital News with weekly stories from the world of local, national and international law. (Contributed)
Kootnekoff: Canada’s Erin Brockovich

Susan Kootnekoff is the founder of Inspire Law, her diverse legal career spans over 20 years

Holland America Volendam carries passengers from Seattle to Ketchikan, Alaska for scenic tours. A 19th century U.S. shipping law has required foreign vessels to stop at a B.C. port in between. (Holland America Line)
Seattle-Alaska cruise ships gear up to bypass B.C. ports this summer

Ottawa’s COVID-19 ban until March 2022 pushes U.S. to act

Sisters Shelby Rutschmann and Destini Cogbill are the management team behind the family venture that is Anvil Coffee Collective, located in downtown Salmon Arm at 310 A Ross St. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
Salmon Arm family collaborates on opening of new coffee shop

Anvil Coffee Collective latest addition to downtown Salmon Arm

Most Read