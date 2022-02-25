DriveBC

4-car crash closes highway south of Enderby

Highway 97 has since reopened, RCMP investigating

A four-vehicle pileup closed Highway 97 south of Enderby Friday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the incident in Spallumcheen at Mcleery Road around 10 a.m. Feb. 25.

Two people were transported to hospital by ambulance with non-life threatening injuries.

“Four vehicles were involved in the collision and the highway was closed for a short period of time but has since re-opened,” RCMP Cpl. Neil Body said.

Police are investigating the incident, which was cleared north of Armstrong by 11:30 a.m., according to DriveBC.

