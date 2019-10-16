Six pounds of fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine were seized on Oct. 9-10, 2019, after a month-long investigation into suspected drug suppliers feeding the Revelstoke, Vernon and Enderby market. (Vernon RCMP)

4 arrests, 6 pounds of drugs and $30,000 seized: Vernon RCMP

Suspected drug traffickers believed to supply Vernon, Enderby and Revelstoke

Six pounds of fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine were seized last week along with $30,000 after a month-long investigation into people believed to be behind supplying drug trafficking houses and dealers in Vernon, Enderby and Revelstoke.

“Investigators worked hard to identify those believed to be responsible for supplying drugs to several dealers and locations,” Targeted Policing Sgt. David Evans said. “This type of enforcement is part of our commitment to targeting drug trafficking at all levels in the community.”

Vernon RCMP arrested two people on Oct. 9 while meeting in a vehicle on Long Acre Drive in Vernon. The driver, a 35-year-old Vernon woman and her passenger, a 25-year-old Lower Mainland-area man taken into custody, their vehicle searched resulting in the seizure of money, fentanyl and cocaine.

The South East District Emergency Response Team then executed a search warrant at a home in the 4900 block of Old Kamloops Road in Vernon where more drugs were found. Two people, who recently moved from Alberta, were arrested. Money, cocaine, methamphetamine and fentanyl was seized from the home occupied by the 26-year-old man and 24-year-old woman.

Investigators were able to link an additional home to one of the men arrested on Oct. 10, and another search warrant was executed on a condo in the 7300 block of Okanagan Landing Road. More drugs and money were found.

All four people who were arrested have since been released with conditions to appear in Vernon Provincial Court.

Vernon RCMP are recommending charges of possession for the purpose of trafficking against all four.

RCMP said the individuals’ names are not being released at this time.

READ MORE: Fuel Good Day has most successful year to date with $680,000 raised

READ MORE: Enderby RMT reprimanded, fined for exposing patients’ breasts

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Legacy Group wants City of Kelowna to rethink its downtown redevelopment plans

Just Posted

Lake Country begins testing bear-resistant garbage carts

The bear-resistant garbage carts are expected to stop bears from scavenging for food

Comedian Bruce McCulloch to perform at the Creekside Theatre

McCulloch will be performing his latest standup act Tales of Bravery and Stupidity

Solution being found after Kelowna housing society misplaces washer and dryer unit

Shannon McDonald wanted to pay it forward with a gift, but there was a communication error

Legacy Group wants City of Kelowna to rethink its downtown redevelopment plans

The plan envisions redeveloping RCMP site, Kelowna theatre, Memorial Arena and city hall parking lot

Lake Country man charged for killing his wife expected to enter plea

Lambertus “Bert” Westervelt was charged with second-degree murder of his wife in April

VIDEO: Shuswap resident’s yard becomes nighttime thoroughfare for grizzlies

Malakwa man has captured images of 12 different grizzlies on video

4 arrests, 6 pounds of drugs and $30,000 seized: Vernon RCMP

Suspected drug traffickers believed to supply Vernon, Enderby and Revelstoke

Morning Start: Should you actually shake a Polaroid photo?

Your morning start for Wednesday, October 16th, 2019

Women, girls in Shuswap demonstrate a creative demand for the vote

One of the women, described as a ‘raging suffragette,’ is the aunt of resident Phil Wright

Advanced polls saw 4.7 million Canadians cast their ballots in the 2019 federal election

That’s a 29 per cent increase from advance polling in 2015

Cheating husband sues mistress for gifted ring after wife learns about affair

The husband gave his mistress $1,000 to buy herself a ring in December 2017

Pot use admission at U.S. border snagging Canadian boomers, says lawyer

A waiver to enter the U.S. can cost $2,000 and isn’t a guarantee

Health concerns over vaping cast haze over Canadian cannabis market expansion

More than 1,000 people in the United States, and a handful in Canada, have developed a lung ailment

Fuel Good Day has most successful year to date with $680,000 raised in Western Canada

The Sept. 17 fundraiser beat last year’s amount by $80,000

Most Read