4 arrests, 6 pounds of drugs and $30,000 seized: Vernon RCMP

Six pounds of fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine were seized last week along with $30,000 after a month-long investigation into people believed to be behind supplying drug trafficking houses and dealers in Vernon, Enderby and Revelstoke.

“Investigators worked hard to identify those believed to be responsible for supplying drugs to several dealers and locations,” Targeted Policing Sgt. David Evans said. “This type of enforcement is part of our commitment to targeting drug trafficking at all levels in the community.”

Vernon RCMP arrested two people on Oct. 9 while meeting in a vehicle on Long Acre Drive in Vernon. The driver, a 35-year-old Vernon woman and her passenger, a 25-year-old Lower Mainland-area man taken into custody, their vehicle searched resulting in the seizure of money, fentanyl and cocaine.

The South East District Emergency Response Team then executed a search warrant at a home in the 4900 block of Old Kamloops Road in Vernon where more drugs were found. Two people, who recently moved from Alberta, were arrested. Money, cocaine, methamphetamine and fentanyl was seized from the home occupied by the 26-year-old man and 24-year-old woman.

Investigators were able to link an additional home to one of the men arrested on Oct. 10, and another search warrant was executed on a condo in the 7300 block of Okanagan Landing Road. More drugs and money were found.

All four people who were arrested have since been released with conditions to appear in Vernon Provincial Court.

Vernon RCMP are recommending charges of possession for the purpose of trafficking against all four.

RCMP said the individuals’ names are not being released at this time.

