38 B.C. communities receive millions in provincial funding for flood planning

Flood risk assessment for the Vedder River is one of 38 flood planning projects that has been awarded provincial funding through the Community Emergency Preparedness Fund program. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)

Another 38 communities throughout B.C. have been awarded funding for flood planning.

The $77-million Community Emergency Preparedness Fund (CEPF) is a program that has provided funding to First Nations and local governments for projects to better prepare for, mitigate and respond to emergencies.

CEPF, administered through the Union of BC Municipalities, is a suite of programs designed to enhance the resiliency of First Nations communities, local governments and residents. The successful applicants for the latest round of funding have been provided $5.1 million to prevent, eliminate or reduce potential hazards through flood planning.

“This program is vital in helping communities prepare for local emergencies, such as floods and wildfires,” said Mike Farnworth, Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General. “These funds have supported emergency operations centres, emergency support services, mitigation projects, response training and cultural humility training so that First Nations and local governments can better get ahead of what might come.”

Since September 2017, communities throughout B.C. have been able to apply for funding through this program for local priority projects that are designed to help mitigate and prepare for local emergencies. Since that time, 961 projects in communities throughout B.C. have been approved for funding, including:

$7.8 million for Emergency Operations Centres

$6.9 million for Emergency Support Services

$2.5 million for Evacuation Route Planning

$689 thousand for Indigenous Cultural Safety and Cultural Humility Training

$4.8 million for Volunteer and Composite Fire Department Training and Equipment

$17 million for Flood Risk Assessment, Flood Mapping and Flood Mitigation Planning

$35.7 million for Structural Flood Mitigation

“We’ve been working hard to help communities prepare for emergencies, and this program is a great way to support local emergency preparation priorities,” said Jennifer Rice, Parliamentary Secretary for Emergency Preparedness. “This is about continuing to collaborate with First Nations and local governments on emergency management and get to the root of what is needed to manage risks.”

The following 38 proposals have received funding:

Akisqnuk First Nation – Flood Risk and Mitigation Study – Total approved funding: $150,000

Chilliwack – Vedder River Flood Risk Assessment – Total approved funding: $150,000

Delta – Ladner Waterfront Flood Protection Strategy – Total approved funding: $149,000

Greenwood – Flood Protection – Detailed Design – Total approved funding: $145,131

Harrison Hot Springs – Flood Level Assessment and Mitigation Measures for Village – Total approved funding: $147,927

Hazelton – Flood Mitigation Project Detailed Designs – Total approved funding: $150,000

Houston – Silverthorne Creek Flood Risk Analysis – Total approved funding: $43,000

Invermere – Toby Creek Flood Risk Assessment and Mapping – Total approved funding: $150,000

Kamloops – Dike Flood Risk Mitigation Planning – Total Approved Funding: $150,000

Keremeos – Flood Mitigation Plan – Total approved funding: $90,085

Kootenay-Boundary Regional District – Flood and Geohazard Maps for Boundary Region – Total approved funding: $150,000

Lake Country – Flood Hazard Study – Total approved funding: $148,200

Lil’wat Nation – Flood Mitigation Planning – Total approved funding: $120,000

Midway – Flood Protection – Detailed Design – Total approved funding: $104,123

Musqueam First Nation – Flood Mitigation Strategy Study for Musqueum IR#2 – Total approved funding: $150,000

New Denver – Carpenter Creek Channel Improvement Planning – Total approved funding: $49,340

North Coast Regional District – Erosion/Flood Mitigation Planning Project – Total approved funding: $136,000

Okanagan Indian Band – Syilx (Okanagan) Flood Adaptation Plan – Total approved funding: $149,834

Osoyoos – Town Flood Mitigation Plan – Total approved funding: $136,653

Pacheedaht First Nation – Gordon and San Juan Rivers Flood and Erosion Mitigation Study – Total approved funding: $147,900

Pemberton – Identification and Implementation Plan for Flood Mitigation Measures – Total approved funding: $120,000

qathet Regional District – qathet Regional Coastal Flood Adaptation Strategy – Total approved funding: $130,350

Revelstoke – Flood Mapping Assessment – City of Revelstoke – Total approved funding: $88,500

Seabird Island Band – Channel Shoreline Flood Mitigation Planning Project – Total approved funding: $150,000

Sechelt Indian Government District – Flood Risk Assessment and Mapping – Total approved funding: $150,000

Shackan Indian Band – Risk Assessment and Mitigation Plan – Total approved funding: $148,657

Shxw’ōwhámel First Nation – Flood Mitigation Planning: Flood Protection – Total approved funding: $143,158

Squamish-Lillooet Regional District – Ryan River Modelling and Floodplain Mapping – Total approved funding: $99,500

Stz’uminus First Nation – Flood Risk Assessment for Stz’uminus FN Planning – Total approved funding: $149,266

Summerland – Eneas Creek Flood Mitigation Plan – Total approved funding: $120,000

Sunshine Coast Regional District – Dam Breach Analysis – Total approved funding: $143,000

Takla Nation – Flood Risk Assessment – Total approved funding: $149,808

Terrace – Kitsumkalum River Flood Mitigation Plan – Total approved funding: $150,000

Tl’azt’en Nation – Updated Flood Risk and Mapping Project – Total approved funding: $149,852

Tsal’alh – Seton Portage Geo/Flood Hazard Mitigation Planning – Total approved funding: $150,000

West Kelowna – Flood Risk Assessment and Mitigation Plan – Total approved funding: $150,000

Whistler – Alta Creek Flood Mitigation – Total approved funding: $147,400

Xats’ull First Nation – Flood Hazard Study Phase 2 – Total approved funding: $150,000

