B.C. Hydro crews are now investigating the cause of the outage

Residents and businesses are currently in the dark in Vernon and Coldstream after power went out at 2:06 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 5.

Currently, 3714 B.C. Hydro customers are without power. Crews have been assigned to investigate the cause of the outage and make repairs.

