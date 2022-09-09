32 candidates vying for Kelowna council as filing deadlines close in Central Okanagan

The deadline for candidates to file nomination papers for mayor, councillor, school trustee, and regional district director in the Central Okanagan closed at 4 p.m. on Sept. 9.
The City of Kelowna has five candidates listed for mayor, and 32 candidates for eight council seats. In West Kelowna, there are two people confirmed for mayor, and 10 for six available council seats.
The District of Lake Country has two candidates listed for mayor, and nine people to fill five council positions. The District of Peachland has three candidates confirmed for mayor, and 13 for six available council seats.
There are 15 people looking to fill seven seats on the Central Okanagan Public Schools Board of Education. For Regional District Central Okanagan (RDCO) director, two people are listed for two available positions.
The following is a list of candidates posted to municipal and the RDCO website as of 4 p.m. Sept. 9.
(Some candidates may have filed before the deadline but their names may not yet be posted to respective websites.)
Kelowna
Mayor
Colin Basran
Tom Dyas
David Habib
Glendon Charles Smedley
Silverado Socrates
Council
Susan Ames
Chris Becenko
Chris Bocskei
Amarit Brar
Ron Cannan
Sacheen Collecutt (Spirit Alliance)
Greg Dahms
Maxine DeHart
Indy Dhial
Darren Fiddler
Gail Given
Bal Grewal
Charlie Hodge
Daniel Joseph
James Kay
Davis Kyle
Amarjit Singh Lalli
Gord Lovegrove
Tom Macauley
Elaine McMurray
D. Ben Norman
Brian Rogers
Zachary Sawatzky
Dan Schlosser
Anthony Shephard
Mohini Singh
Luke Stack
Peter Truch
Rick Webber
Noel Wentworth
Chris Williams (Spirit Alliance)
Loyal Wooldridge
West Kelowna
Mayor
Andrew Kwaczynski
Gord Milsom
Council
Anthony Bastiaanssen
Tasha Da Silva
Rick de Jong
Jason Friesen
Tom Groat
John S. Martin
Garrett Millsap
Jasmine Jane Naaykens
Bryden Winsby
Carol Zanon
Lake Country
Mayor
Blair Ireland
Barry Rhodes
Council At Large
Michael Lewis
Bib Patel
Bill Scarrow
Carr’s Landing Ward
Cara Reed
Okanagan Centre Ward
Tricia Brett
Riley Hastings
Oyama Ward
Todd McKenzie
Winfield Ward
Heather Irvine
Jeremy Kozub
Peachland
Mayor
Keith Fielding
Cindy Fortin
Patrick Van Minsel
Council
Kevin Bennett
Jason Best
Randey Brophy
David Collins
Terry Condon
Pam Cunningham
Alena Glasman
Moira Goodman
Rick Ingram
Mike Kent
Keith Thom
Rainer Udala
Nick Walsh
RDCO
Central Okanagan East
Kevin Kraft
Central Okanagan West
Wayne Carson
School Trustee
Chris Becenko
Laurie Bowen
Wayne Broughton
Tovey Demman (ParentsVoiceBC)
Chantelle Desrosiers
Teresa Docksteader (ParentsVoiceBC)
Karrie Fehr
Chris Fieber (ParentsVoiceBC)
Julia Fraser
Amy Geistlinger
Lisa Guderyan
Val Johnson
Erika Shephard
Lee-Ann Tiede
Gordon Wiebe
General voting day is Oct. 15. Advance voting opportunities are on Oct. 5,8,12,13, and 14. Check the website of the municipality or district where you live for voting locations.