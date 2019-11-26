31st annual Tree Light Up and winter market to kick-off holiday season in Kelowna

Water St. from Doyle Ave. to Queensway roundabout will be closed to vehicles from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Jay Schlosser, with the City of Kelowna, is handed part of a Christmas tree for the annual Kelowna Downtown Light Up on Dec. 1, 2018. (File)

The Downtown Kelowna Winter Street Market and Tree Light Up, presented by Rogers, will celebrate the beginning of the holiday season this Sunday (Dec. 1).

From 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Water Street will be home to a festive street market featuring local vendors, food truck eats and even some adult beverages.

You can also spend some time in the Rogers Winter Lounge warming up with your friends and family, snap a pic in the free photo booth, or grab an exclusive event mug by donation, and fill it up with complimentary hot chocolate or coffee from Pulp Fiction and Fido.

Stuart Park will host live music, activities for all ages, local charity fundraisers, skating and a special guest. Find him in the Santa HQ Dome.

The event will culminate with the 31st annual Tree Light Up at 6pm with Santa, Rogers and the Kelowna Rockets.

Water Street from Doyle Avenue to Queensway roundabout will be closed to vehicles from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. for the event.

Parking will be restricted as of 6 a.m. to prepare for the road closure. Vehicles parked along this stretch will be courtesy towed to City Hall parking lot.

READ MORE: Okanagan scientist headed to ‘Mars’

READ MORE: Darryl Lenox headlines New year’s Eve take over at Freddy’s Brewpub

@michaelrdrguez

michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.