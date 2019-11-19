$30K legacy coming to City of Kelowna from BC 55+ Games

A $60,000 surplus from the games will be split between the city and the BC Games Society

The City of Kelowna will have an extra $30,000 in its pocket in 2020 to spend as a legacy to the 2019 55+ BC Games.

While presenting a report to city council on Monday, games chairman David Graham said the Kelowna games were the most successful in its history and resulted in a $60,000 surplus to be shared between the City of Kelowna and the BC Games Society.

Graham said a recommendation will be made to council sometime in the new year on how its half of the funds should be invested within the sports sector.

More than 4,200 athletes competed in the four-day event in September, with the assistance of over 1,500 volunteers.

“Some of the sports were very well attended,” said Graham.

“Ice hockey had nearly 500 athletes. Dragonboat racing also had about 500, so did pickleball.”

Graham also lauded the cities restaurants and hotels for being full throughout most of the event but an audit to determine the economic impact of the games is yet to be completed.

Next up, the games are moving to Richmond, Greater Victoria and then Abbotsford.

“None of those games are expected to be as successful as they were here in Kelowna,” admitted Graham.

