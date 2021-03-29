A lone traveler enters the Calgary Airport in Calgary, Alta., Monday, Feb. 22, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

A lone traveler enters the Calgary Airport in Calgary, Alta., Monday, Feb. 22, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

30 cases of fraud since COVID tests became mandatory to enter Canada: CBSA

Proof of vaccination does not cancel out the requirement for a test

The Canada Border Services Agency said it suspects that 30 of the COVID-19 tests presented by people entering Canada have been fraudulent.

In an email Monday (March 29), the CBSA said that since a pre-flight COVID tests became mandatory on Jan. 7, the agency has discovered 10 cases of suspected fraudulent test result documents. Since COVID tests became mandatory prior to land entry on Feb. 15, the CBSA said it has intercepted 20 suspected fraudulent tests.

The only results accepted by the CBSA are from molecular tests:

  • PCR – Polymerase chain reaction
  • RT-PCR – reverse transcription real time PCR
  • Quantitative PCR (qPCR)
  • Nucleic acid test (NAT) or Nucleic acid amplification test (NAATs)
  • Reverse transcription loop-mediated isothermal amplification (RT-LAMP)
  • Isothermal amplification
  • Droplet digital PCR or digital droplet PCR (ddPCR)
  • RNA (Ribonucleic acid)
  • Ct (cycle threshold)
  • CRISPR
  • Sequencing
  • Next generational sequencing (NGS) or whole genome sequencing (WGS)
  • Oxford Nanopore sequencing (LamPORE)
  • Detection of the N gene
  • Detection of Orf1a/b
  • Detection of the S gene
  • Detection of the E gene
  • Detection of the RdRp gene

Proof of vaccination does not cancel out the requirement for a test.

Judith Gadbois-St-Cyr, a senior spokesperson for the CBSA, said that 99.8 per cent of travellers arriving by air in the past seven days have complied with pre-arrival testing. During the same time period, approximately 99.74 per cent of the 189,520 travellers

arriving by air complied with the mandatory testing.

Gadbois-St-Cyr said that anyone providing false information to border officers or providing fraudulent results could lead to criminal charges or financial penalties. Failing to follow border entry rules could lead to up to 6 months in prison and/or $750,000 in fines under the Quarantine Act. Wilful or reckless contravention of the Quarantine Act leading to a risk of imminent death or serious bodily harm to another person could net a fine up up to $1 million or three years in prison.

Making a false declaration when boarding a flight to Canada, including the presentation of a fraudulent test result, could lead to a fine of up to $5,000 under the Aeronautics Act, in addition to a fine of $3000 under the Quarantine Act, if the same false document is also presented upon entry into Canada.

Non-essential travellers – aside from returning Canadians – have been barred from entry since March 2020. Essential travel, including trade, is not subject to pre-entry testing.

ALSO READ: Canadians answer what they think post-COVID-19 life will look like in new survey

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Bird strike, power failure led to fatal Snowbirds crash near Kamloops, B.C.
Next story
RCMP searching for two teens last seen in Penticton

Just Posted

Pub patio in Victoria reopens with widely spaced tables, June 2020, after initial COVID-19 shutdown of indoor dining in B.C. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)
B.C. stops indoor dining, fitness, religious service due to COVID-19 spike

Three-week suspension starts at midnight as coronavirus ‘circuit breaker’

Police are investigating reports of a shooting at Burtch Road and Harvey Avenue. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)
UPDATE: Man rushed to hospital after Monday afternoon shooting in Kelowna

One man was rushed to hospital with multiple gunshot wounds

Winfield Skating Club members Simone Buchholz, from left, Rosalyn Smith and Calta Rigby competed in the virtual Okanagan Region Figure Skating championships. (Joanne Johnson photo)
Lake Country skaters sparkle

Trio compete virtually at Okanagan Region championships

Volunteers are needed for numerous roles at the Allan Brooks Nature Centre in Vernon for the 2021 seasons. (ABNC photo)
Volunteers needed for Vernon nature centre

Allan Brooks Nature Centre opens for new season on April 17

Henry the great horned owl is set free in Coldstream Sunday, March 28, at the home of Kathy and Al Renaud, who found the bird on their property suffering from secondary poisoning after digesting an infested rodent at the end of February. (Screen shot)
Coldstream owl survives poisoning, flies off to find mate

Henry the great horned owl returned to location he was found suffering from secondary poisoning

A health-care worker holds up a vial of the AstraZeneca Covishield vaccine at a COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Montreal, Thursday, March 18, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
Canada to pause Oxford-AstraZeneca shots for under-55s

This is a breaking news story, with more details to come

Shambhala Music Festival is postponed until next summer. Photo: Submitted
Kootenays’ Shambhala electronic music festival postponed to 2022

It’s the second straight year Shambhala Music Festival has been pushed back

FILE – Motorists wait to enter a Fraser Health COVID-19 testing facility, in Surrey, B.C., on Monday, November 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. reports more than 2,500 COVID cases over the weekend as variants continue to spread

Just under half the cases were in Fraser Health

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

(Metro Creative photo)
UPDATE: B.C. announces amendments to school mask mandate amid COVID surge

Other provinces have brought in more stringent mask mandates for students

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Susan Kootnekoff is the founder of Inspire Law, an Okanagan based-law practice, and provides Kelowna Capital News with weekly stories from the world of local, national and international law. (Contributed)
Kootnekoff: Can employers require employees to vaccinate for COVID-19?

Susan Kootnekoff is the founder of Inspire Law, her diverse legal career spans over 20 years

The Agricultural Land Commission has given the go-ahead for a rail trail between Sicamous and Armstrong. (The Shuswap Trail Alliance photo)
Sicamous to Armstrong rail trail crosses agricultural hurdle

Trail partners seek to establish crossing agreements with owners of farm properties along route

Penticton RCMP say two vehicles were seen leaving the Penticton Ramada parking lot at a high rate of speed before one of the vehicles was seen firing at the other. (Google Maps)
Penticton RCMP look for witnesses to possible daytime shootout

Two vehicle give chase near the Ramada parking lot leading to possible shots fired, said police

Most Read