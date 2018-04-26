Three year old Golden Labrador Abbie is missing after the car she was travelling in flipped over and ended up in a ditch east of Revelstoke. Ashley Moul, the newborn daughter of Meg and Rowan Moul is safe at Queen Victoria hospital in Revelstoke. Meg and Rowan Moul are with her. Rowan is awaiting transport to Salmon Arm for a CT scan. (Facebook/Megan Moul)

3 year-old golden lab from Calgary missing after car accident east of Revelstoke

The car that Abbie — a three year old Golden lab was driving in — flipped over and ended up in a ditch early this morning

A three year old golden labrador is missing after a car flipped over and ended in a ditch east of Revelstoke early this morning.

Megan and Rowan Moul were driving their newborn daughter Ashley to Nanaimo from Calgary to visit family when Rowan fell asleep at the wheel.

“It was supposed to be kind of a big deal,” said Megan Moul speaking to the Revelstoke Review from the Queen Victoria Hospital in Revelstoke. “Ashley has had health problems since she was born and we were driving to introduce her to family that she hasn’t met yet.”

Meg, Rowan and Ashley are all in stable condition, but Abbie, their dog, has not been found.

Meghan Moul said she received a phone call from Parks Canada earlier today saying that Abbie was sighted 18km east of Revelstoke, moving east.

She has also been told that one of the paramedics who responded to the accident has been out looking for Abbie.

Abbie is tan with a black tail and wearing a purple collar with a City of Calgary license.

She is said to be skittish with strangers, but responds to food or treats.

“My dog likes to run,” said Moul. “She’s a rescue.”

The Mouls are asking anyone with information to contact them at 403 – 690 – 9640, and to take Abbie to the nearest vet if found injured.

Ashley, Megan and Rowan’s newborn daughter, has been on oxygen tanks since birth and has significant brain abnormalities, according to Moul.

Rowan is in stable condition but waiting in Revelstoke to be transferred to Salmon Arm for a CT scan to rule out a possible skull fracture.

Ashley and Megan are unharmed.

The accident occurred around 4:15 a.m.

