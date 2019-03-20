A: shows concentration area of thefts from vehicle B: shows area where most break and enters have occurred - Google Maps

3 vehicles stolen, 8 thefts from vehicles in Lake Country over last few months

Three vehicles were stolen in-between January and February, according to Crime Stoppers

While crimes may not be as numerous in Lake Country compared to Kelowna and West Kelowna, thefts from vehicles and thefts of vehicles have been common over the last month.

According to Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers reports, three vehicles were stolen in-between January and February, one on Serman Drive, one near Shanks Road and another near Glenmore Road.

Thefts from vehicles were the most common along Okanagan Centre Road, with five thefts in that area, and eight thefts from vehicles overall.

There have been four break-and-enters over the past month. The break-ins are not located in a specific area, but are scattered throughout Lake Country.

Most of the crimes are located near Highway 97.

While the number of vehicle thefts in Lake Country has increased dramatically over the past year, a Lake Country police officer says a third of the thefts are crimes of opportunity.

Vehicle thefts spiked in 2018, as 40 incidents were reported. In 2017, 17 were reported and in 2016, 18 were recorded, according to a Lake Country RCMP report that was presented during a council meeting in February.

“Of those 40 stolen cars we had occur in our detachment area, 37 per cent of them were left insecure, with the keys left inside the vehicle, or in a vehicle on a property that was also insecure,” said Cameron Holloway, with the RCMP detachment.

With the warmer weather, there will often be an increase in thefts as people are more likely to leave motorbikes and ATVs outside. In the winter months, people are more likely to keep their vehicles locked inside, he said.

