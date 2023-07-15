3-vehicle crash stalls traffic on Kelowna’s Burtch Road

A three-vehicle crash on Saturday, July 15, has stalled traffic on Kelowna’s Burtch Road.
Four Kelowna RCMP officers, as well as the local fire department and ambulance, responded to the crash at Burtch Road and Springfield Road at around 2:20 p.m.
Traffic going south on Burtch Road is blocked, as a result of the incident.
It is unknown if there were any injuries.
All three vehicles require tow trucks.
Traffic on Springfield Road has not been impacted.
A local transit supervisor is also on scene.
