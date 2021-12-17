3 vehicle crash on Harvey Avenue in Kelowna

The incident happened near the intersection with Spall Road about 12:30 p.m.

Three vehicle crash in Kelowna. (Jacqueline Gelineau/ Kelowna Capital News)

A three-vehicle collision is blocking the westbound lanes of Harvey Avenue at Spall Road.

The incident happened about 12:30 p.m. Friday in the far left lane of Harvey.

The vehicles appeared to rear-end each other causing minor damage.

One vehicle suffered a flat tire from the incident. Emergency crews were quick to clean debris from the scene and no one appeared to suffer any major injuries.

Traffic is backed up along Harvey Avenue.

