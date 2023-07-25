Three vehicles collided in the intersection of Springfield Road and Dilworth Drive on Tuesday, July 25 just before 8 a.m. (Gary Barnes/Capital News)

Three vehicles collided in the intersection of Springfield Road and Dilworth Drive on Tuesday, July 25 just before 8 a.m. (Gary Barnes/Capital News)

3-vehicle crash causing problems to morning commute in Kelowna

The crash occured just before 8 a.m. at the intersection of Springfield and Dilworth

A Tuesday morning pile up is causing traffic troubles in Kelowna.

Three vehicles collided in the intersection of Springfield Road and Dilworth Drive just before 8 a.m. Tuesday morning. It appears no one is injured.

Three vehicles collided in the intersection of Springfield Road and Dilworth Drive on Tuesday, July 25 just before 8 a.m. (Gary Barnes/Capital News)

Springfield Road travelling west and Benvoulin Road travelling south is completely blocked. Traffic going west on Springfield Road is being forced to turn left onto Benvoulin Road or right onto Dilworth Drive while southbound traffic on Dilworth has to turn right onto Springfield.

At least one vehicle will require a tow truck.

Fire crews, Kelowna RCMP, and emergency services are on scene.

READ MORE: More time given to Kelowna public to ponder borrowing $241M for recreation

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking Newscar crashKelownaOkanagan

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
‘Biggest shocker’ is how quickly wildfire approached: B.C. resort manager
Next story
4 federal ministers announce they won’t seek re-election, cabinet shuffle looms

Just Posted

A tree broke and fell into the intersection of Okanagan Centre Road West and Fifth Street in Lake Country because of heavy winds that occurred throughout the Central Okanagan Monday night into Tuesday morning. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)
PHOTOS: Chaotic wind destroys beaver dam, beaches boats in Lake Country

Three vehicles collided in the intersection of Springfield Road and Dilworth Drive on Tuesday, July 25 just before 8 a.m. (Gary Barnes/Capital News)
3-vehicle crash causing problems to morning commute in Kelowna

Kelowna’s Parkinson Recreation Centre. (Photo/City of Kelowna)
More time given to Kelowna public to ponder borrowing $241M for recreation

Smoke from the Ross Moore Lake wildfire on July 21, 2023. (BC Wildfire Service)
Wildfire south of Kamloops blows up to 2,600 hectares