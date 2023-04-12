3-vehicle crash blocks southbound traffic on Highway 97 near airport

The collision occurred at approximately 3p.m. on April 13

A crash has blocked southbound lanes on Highway 97 at 3p.m. on April 13. (Google Maps/Screenshot)

A high velocity crash near the intersection of Highway 97 and Old Vernon Road has impacted traffic on Wednesday April 13.

The three-vehicle collision occurred at approximately 3 p.m.

A single lane is open in each direction approaching the intersection.

Vehicles are unable to turn south off Old Vernon Rd. onto Highway 97.

One ambulance left the scene with the lights on.

It is unknown if there are any injuries at this time.

Fire, police and ambulance are on the scene.

Breaking – traffic is moving slow on Highway 97 in #Kelowna following a three vehicle crash. Traffic is moving single lane in each direction. Police and fire are on scene. An ambulance left with its lights on. More at @KelownaCapNews pic.twitter.com/w8lEQojQAx — Jordy Cunningham (@CunninghamJordy) April 12, 2023

