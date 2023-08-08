Three wildfires were sparked by lightning east of Lake Country on Monday, Aug. 7. (BC Wildfire Services)

UPDATE: 1 wildfire under control, 2 continue to burn east of Lake Country

West of Keefer Lake wildfire is two hectares in size

UPDATE 12:20 p.m.

The Bison Lake wildfire is now under control. It reached 0.04 hectares in size.

Three wildfires were sparked east of the Central Okanagan on B.C. Day.

The largest currently is the West of Keefer Lake wildfire, which is sitting at two hectares. It was discovered on Monday, Aug. 7 at 3:47 p.m. and the suspected cause is lightning. According to BC Wildfire Services, it is still out of control.

Additionally, the other two fires are spot fires, at 0.009 hectares in size. They are located at Home Creek and Bison Lake. Lightning is also the suspected cause of these two blazes.

The Home Creek fire is just north of Graystokes Provincial Park.

