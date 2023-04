The earthquake occured at 10:15 a.m.

Some residents living near Manning Park felt the earth move Friday morning.

A 3.3 magnitude earthquake was reported about 37 km southwest of Princeton at about 10:15 a.m.

The earthquake was at a depth of 7.4 km and close to Forth Brother Mountain.

Several people took to social media claiming they felt the shake.

