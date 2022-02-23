Officers stationed outside the home on 9th Avenue in Keremeos where a man was believed to have been killed on Feb. 20. (Brennan Phillips - Keremeos Review)

Officers stationed outside the home on 9th Avenue in Keremeos where a man was believed to have been killed on Feb. 20. (Brennan Phillips - Keremeos Review)

29-year-old man victim of Keremeos homicide

Police tape and officers still remain at the home where the man’s body was found

No arrest has been made yet in the suspicious death of a 29-year-old man in Keremeos.

Emergency responders answered a call at around 11 p.m. on Sunday, Feb 20 regarding an unresponsive man in a home on 9th Avenue in Keremeos. Police confirmed that the man’s death was a homicide.

The circumstances around how the man died are not being made public. The RCMP’s initial investigation has led them to believe that the death is an isolated incident, and that there is no risk to the general public.

READ MORE: Man found dead in Keremeos home, criminality suspected: RCMP

“I can’t provide specifics with respect to what led investigators to believe that criminality is suspected as this would be considered evidentiary and the release of such information may have impacts on the investigation moving forward,” said Staff Sgt. Janelle Shoihet, senior media relations officer with the BC RCMP.

Officers were still stationed outside the property on Feb. 22, and crime tape was wrapped from the home to the detached garage.

The BC RCMP’s Southeast District Major Crimes Unit is currently handling the investigation, with the assistance of the Keremeos detachment and the Forensic Identification Section.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Crime

Previous story
Kelowna rep on urban mayors’ caucus encouraged by B.C. budget
Next story
UPDATED: Trudeau says Emergencies Act can now be revoked as crisis calms down

Just Posted

The identity of the victim will remain anonymous because she is a minor (Jacqueline Gelineau/Capital News)
Protests continue as West Kelowna students fight to remove alleged sexual abuser

Caitlin Gingras, 16, a Grade 11 student, has helped the Vernon Christian School Royals get to the provincial senior girls A basketball tournament for the first time in school history. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)
Gingras’ MVP performance propels Vernon Christian School

Penticton experienced colder than usual weather to start the week (Feb. 21 to 23) after setting heat records in early February. (File Photo)
Don’t put your winter gear away just yet, says Okanagan meteorologist

Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran. (Contributed)
Kelowna rep on urban mayors’ caucus encouraged by B.C. budget