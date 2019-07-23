$250,000 worth of property stolen from Okanagan storage

Police are investigating after a possible theft on the weekend

Penticton police are investigating after more than $250,000 worth of property was stolen from a storage locker on Green Mountain Road.

According to Cst. James Grandy, the suspects broke into the secure storage compound at 2723 Green Mountain Road between July 20 and 22.

“The suspects entered the lot sometime over the weekend and stole several unique and expensive items, many of which was lighting equipment used in the motion picture industry,” Cst. Grandy explained.

A neighbour contacted the storage lot property owner after noticing a gate had been left open.

When the property owner came to inspect the property, he discovered various pieces of equpiment missing. While he was at the storage lot he noticed a suspicious large pickup truck nearby.

“The owner turned on his headlights (in the truck’s direction), the truck sped off at a high rate of speed,” Cst. Grandy said. “He was able to note a licence plate and provide it to police.”

Officers discoverd the truck parked in Okanagan Falls with no one inside and no sign of the stolen property. The truck was seized by police.

Stolen items included several black plastic totes with yellow lids, red lighting gear, power supplies, LED boards, DMX four channels, an ATM machine and a drop safe.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation, they are encouraged to contact the Penticton RCMP, or anonymously to Crime Stoppers, 1-800-222-8477.

READ MORE: Concern for growing amount of impaired drivers in Penticton

READ MORE: Bizarre alleged assault trial where Coalmont’s only payphone destroyed

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Southern resident killer whale died of blunt trauma, likely from ship
Next story
B.C. teens wanted in double homicide, suspicious death spotted in Manitoba

Just Posted

A pickleball debacle unfolds in Lake Country

Pickleball players and frustrated residents discuss the sport court

West Kelowna motorcycle crash causes two impaired driving investigations

The driver’s injuries, although serious, are not believed to be life-threatening in nature

Kelowna baby snatcher pleads guilty

Harold Giffen Clarkson Nyren is sentenced to two years probation

Big Wreck announces two Okanagan shows

The American-Canadian band will be playing in Vernon and Kelowna on Oct. 29 and Nov. 3

Kelowna fastpitch player en route to national championships

15 year-old Ryley Binne joins her White Rock team every weekend for tournaments

VIDEO: Missing teens named as suspects in three northern B.C. killings

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky are wanted in the deaths of Lucas Fowler, Chynna Deese, unknown man

B.C. rail crossing death highlights risks for people in wheelchairs: watchdog

Transportation Safety Board points to ‘persistent risks faced by persons using assistive devices’

BC Cancer Agency refuses to release audit’s critical findings, but discloses ‘positive’ findings

Information and Privacy Commissioner asked to review redactions of cancer agency’s triage audit

B.C. teens wanted in double homicide, suspicious death spotted in Manitoba

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky were thought to have been seen in the Gillam area

Vehicle collides into Okanagan home and drives away

Fencing, landscaping suffer significant damage and minor injury to house on Vernon’s Okanagan Avenue

Countdown starts to 2020 BC Summer Games

Two flags unveiled at Maple Ridge city hall.

Serious injuries sustained in Highway 1 collisions west of Salmon Arm

Air ambulance needed at two accident scenes that closed highway Monday evening

Memorial bench painted by Vancouver woman to stay in park for now

Park board to look at options for artistic enhancements on commemorative benches

VIDEO: Man found dead near B.C. teens’ truck could be linked to a double homicide

RCMP said they are looking for Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, of Port Alberni

Most Read