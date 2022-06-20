Officers at Kent Institution seized $25,000 in contraband during an early June operation at the maximum-security facility. (File Photo/Correctional Service Canada)

Officers at Kent Institution seized $25,000 in contraband during an early June operation at the maximum-security facility. (File Photo/Correctional Service Canada)

$25,000 in contraband crystal meth, nicotine patches seized at B.C. prison

Multi-day operation also discovered small amounts of THC and opiates

Correctional officers at Kent Institution seized more than $25,000 in contraband in a recent multi-day operation.

The contraband seized included 36.6 grams of crystal meth, 1.5 grams of THC, 42 nicotine patches, and four grams of opiates. The estimated institutional value of the contraband seized is $25,540.

“The Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) uses a number of tools to prevent drugs from entering its institutions,” Kent Institution spokesperson Kim MacPherson stated. “These tools include ion scanners and drug-detector dogs to search buildings, personal property, inmates and visitors.”

RELATED: $227,000 worth of contraband seized at Kent Institution in Agassiz

The CSC is tightening security measures against contraband and works closely with local police to take action against those who attempt to smuggle in contraband.

CSC officers have seized more than $300,000 worth of contraband in both Kent and Moutain Institutions over the course of 2022. This most recent seizure is the smallest, with the largest being recorded in early March, in which $227,000 in cannabis concentrate and other contraband were seized.

Members of the public can report suspicious activity related to federal institutions by calling 1-866-780-3784. Information shared via the toll-free hotline is protected and the callers can remain anonymous.

@adamEditor18
adam.louis@ ahobserver.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Agassiz

Previous story
UPDATE: Flood watch – Search continues for 2 missing in Kelowna waters
Next story
Let Outdoors West be your guide to the great outdoors this summer!

Just Posted

COSAR searching for the missing man (COSAR)
Crews searching for Calgary man in Okanagan Lake

Kelowna council voted in favour of Recycle BC taking over curbside collection, and urged a multi-container system be used over boxes. (File photo)
Kelowna council to Recycle BC: Keep the bins, include glass

Quality of life indicators saw a drop this year, compared to the 2020 survey. (Contributed)
Quality of life in Kelowna good, but perceived getting worse: survey

There is still plenty of snow in the hills of Big White Ski Resort. (Submitted)
Cool, rainy weather delays start to summer season at Big White