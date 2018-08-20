25-year-old Edmonton man pronounced dead on Shuswap Lake houseboat

The BC Coroners Service is investigating the death of a 25-year-old Edmonton, Alta. man on Shuswap Lake near Marble Point.The death has been deemed non-suspicious by police. (File photo)

Police have determined the death of a 25-year-old Edmonton man on Shuswap Lake to be not suspicious in nature.

On Saturday, Aug. 18, Sicamous RCMP were called to assist BC Emergency Health Services paramedics at a houseboat on the lake near Marble Point, where a 25-year-old man was reported to be unresponsive.

Sicamous RCMP Sgt. Murray McNeil reports paramedics were transported to the houseboat’s location with assistance from the Royal Canadian Marine Search and Rescue vessel, and the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The death of the man who was a resident of Edmonton, Alberta, was deemed to be non-suspicious in nature,” said McNeil, adding the investigation has been turned over to the BC Coroners Service.

