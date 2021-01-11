24-7 access to downtown Vernon washrooms may be reconsidered

Vernon council may reconsider keeping portable bathrooms downtown open to the public 24-7 due to increased vandalism and inappropriate use.
“These washrooms are intended for everyone,” Coun. Dalvir Nahal said. “If they’re being misused, maybe we should reconsider them being open 24 hours a day.”
She pointed to an incident brought forward to her by a constituent claiming they had attempted to use one of the portable washrooms downtown around 7 a.m. but couldn’t get in due to one or more individuals misusing the facility.
Nahal asked staff to come back with a report complete with information regarding cleaning and security schedules.
