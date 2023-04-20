2023 budget adopted: West Kelowna council briefs

Council adopts 2023 Budget and 2023-2027 Financial Plan Bylaw

The budget and financial plan support key council priorities that strengthen public safety, infrastructure investment and provides for water upgrades while maintaining efficient operations.

The budget includes a 1.7 per cent increase reflecting investments in police and protective services, and 1.0 per cent toward infrastructure, such as for active transportation projects.

Corporate Climate Action Plan

Council received an update on the development of the city’s first Corporate Climate Action Plan and next steps. The plan will provide staff and council with clear objectives, and investment strategies to inform budget decisions and capital projects and be used for greater discussion on climate change planning.

Council approves development permit for building in Westbank Centre

Council approved a development permit with variances for a six-unit residential and commercial building at 3595 Elliott Road. The variances permit building heights from 9.0 metres to 12.6 metres for a rooftop access structure and parcel coverage from 40 per cent to 45.5 per cent.

Water supply update and Stage 1 Water Restrictions

Council received a water supply update on current conditions of reservoirs and managing water demand. Normal reservoir levels combined with the above-average snowpack indicate reservoirs will provide adequate storage.

Stage 1 watering restrictions will be in effect given the changes in weather patterns and focus on water conservation and education around the importance of water as a resource.

Odd-numbered addresses water on odd calendar days and even-numbered addresses water on even calendar days.

Sprinkling is not permitted between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Notice of Motion

Mayor Gord Milsom tabled a notice of motion regarding how to fund the emergency-only exit/multi-use path leading from Casa Loma neighbourhood to the Lakeview neighbourhood in the 2023 budget. Council subsequently directed staff to prepare a report for discussion at the May 9 regular council meeting.

